Nov 15 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* H1 backlog 234.4 million euros ($251.37 million) versus 182.6 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 49.0 million euros versus 30.3 million euros year ago

* Target for the 2016/2017 financial year reaffirmed and assured growth for 2017/2018 Source text: bit.ly/2fRM60s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)