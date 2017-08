Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Customer Relations Centers Inc :

* Has made strategic investment in Beijing Ling Ban Future Technology Co. Ltd.

* Co acquired a minority equity interest in Ling Ban for a cash consideration of RMB 18 million

* Co, Ling Ban to establish JV, with Co contributing additional RMB 12 million for minority equity interest in Ling Ban Online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: