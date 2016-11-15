FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Aclaris announces positive top-line phase 3 results for A-101 in treating seborrheic keratosis
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aclaris announces positive top-line phase 3 results for A-101 in treating seborrheic keratosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc :

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - pivotal data show topical treatment delivered statistically significant results, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints

* Says there were no treatment-related serious adverse events among patients treated with a-101

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - initial safety results from open-label safety trial of a-101 (sebk-303) were consistent with sebk-301 and sebk-302 trials

* Aclaris Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results for a-101 in treating seborrheic keratosis, a common undertreated skin condition

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - Aclaris to submit new drug application to FDA in 1q17

* Aclaris plans to submit a marketing authorization application in EU in mid-2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.