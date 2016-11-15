BRIEF-Square Inc CEO Jack Dorsey enters into stock trading plan to sell shares of Co over course of next 12 months

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Square Inc :

* Square statement on executive trading plan

* Square Inc - Jack Dorsey has entered into a stock trading plan to sell shares of square over course of next twelve months

* Square - prearranged plan was finalized in august, and total shares available for sale are capped at approximately 7% of Mr. Dorsey's overall holdings

* Square Inc - proceeds from the sales are for dorsey's financial and tax planning purposes and to enable him to help further fund start small foundation