9 months ago
BRIEF-Graincorp announces sector-wise outlook for FY17
#First Republic News
November 15, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Graincorp announces sector-wise outlook for FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd

* "optimisation of oilseed refining and packaging footprint should benefit oils' performance in fy17"

* "oils should benefit from improved crush margins...although we expect ongoing pressure from weak dairy sector in Australasia"

* expect continued strong performance from malt and Pocatello expansion is on track to commence production in second half

* "as our capital investment program winds down we expect our net debt gearing to peak during this year, within our target of 45%"

* conditions are likely to remain challenging for marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

