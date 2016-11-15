FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co enters into equity transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd

* Shanghai haohai biological technology co ltd - deal for consideration of rmb360 million

* Shanghai haohai biological technology - sellers agreed to sell 60% equity interest in a shenzhen ophthalmology products trading company to co

* Company and sellers entered into equity transfer agreement

* Shanghai haohai biological technology-consideration will be funded by proceeds raised from initial public offering of group in april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

