Nov 15 (Reuters) - 21st Century Fox America Inc :

* 21st Century Fox America -pricing to be conducted in 2 tranches consisting of $450 million 3.375% senior notes due 2026, $400 million 4.750% senior notes due 2046

* 21st Century Fox America, Inc Prices an aggregate of $850 million of new debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: