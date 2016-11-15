FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading entered amending, restating agreement on Nov. 15
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading entered amending, restating agreement on Nov. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd :

* Genco shipping & trading- restated $98 million facility provided for amendments that address co's covenant compliance and liquidity issues-sec filing

* Genco shipping & trading ltd - on November 15, 2016, company entered into supplemental agreements with its lenders under its 2014 term loan facilities

* Genco shipping & trading-on Nov 15, co entered amending and restating agreement which amended credit agreement and guarantee for its $98 million facility

* Genco shipping & trading-amended collateral maintenance covenants for 2014 term loan facilities to provide covenants to not be tested till dec. 30, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2eXSyRC) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.