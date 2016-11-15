BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading entered amending, restating agreement on Nov. 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd :

* Genco shipping & trading- restated $98 million facility provided for amendments that address co's covenant compliance and liquidity issues-sec filing

* Genco shipping & trading ltd - on November 15, 2016, company entered into supplemental agreements with its lenders under its 2014 term loan facilities

* Genco shipping & trading-on Nov 15, co entered amending and restating agreement which amended credit agreement and guarantee for its $98 million facility

* Genco shipping & trading-amended collateral maintenance covenants for 2014 term loan facilities to provide covenants to not be tested till dec. 30, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2eXSyRC) Further company coverage: