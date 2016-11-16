FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nzx Ltd updates on NZX ralec litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd

* Is clear from judgment that nzx should not expect costs to be awarded against it

* High court found in relation to nzx's claims against ralec that although four of five claims of misrepresentations made against ralec parties were upheld

* Nzx's claims were in relation misrepresentations & breach of warranty and associated claims under sale & purchase agreement (spa) for clear

* High court found that nzx did not consider resource required to meet earn-out targets, required by spa

* Therefore nzx was not liable to pay earn out amounts or any other damages claimed by ralec

* High court found there was no recoverable loss to nzx and therefore no compensation was awarded to nzx

* Refers to judgment released by High Court Of Wellington in respect of long-running nzx ralec litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

