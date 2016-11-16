FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bayer places 4 bln euros of mandatory convertible notes
November 16, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bayer places 4 bln euros of mandatory convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bayer :

* Says successfully places EUR 4 billion of mandatory convertible notes

* Bayer - net proceeds of offering intended for early replacement of portion of undrawn commitments under syndicated term loan facility agreement

* Bayer - minimum conversion price been set at eur 90, maximum conversion price been set at eur 108, representing maximum conversion premium of 20 percent

* Bayer-Issuance of notes represents first component of previously announced equity capital measures of around $19 billion in connection with monsanto deal

* Bayer - notes will be issued at par with a coupon of 5.625 per cent per annum Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

