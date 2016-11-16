FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties sees dividend of 6 pct-8 pct for current FY
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties sees dividend of 6 pct-8 pct for current FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd :

* FY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) 1.531 billion rand versus 1.217 billion rand

* Dividend growth of 9.85 pct to 82.55 cents per share

* Core property portfolio growth of 6.1 pct and 7.9 pct with effect of gearing

* Vacancies have slightly increased from 7.3 pct at Sept. 30, 2015 to 7.8 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 (retail 7.8 pct, office 9.4 pct and industrial 5.5 pct)

* Forecast dividend growth of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct per share for Sept. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

