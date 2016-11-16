FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate 9-mth profit before taxation of 80.3 mln euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate 9-mth profit before taxation of 80.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 111.4 million euros ($119.74 million)(9m 2015: 122.0 million euros), mainly as result of lower income in Russia as well as a 6.9 mln euros increase in administrative expenses

* Profit before taxation of 80.3 mln euros for first nine months of 2016, reflecting an increase of eur89.1m compared to a loss of 8.8 mln euros for same period in 2015

* A fourth quarterly dividend of 6.75 eurcents per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on 29 december 2016

* 9-month group income continues to be impacted by situation in russia with GRI of 146.4 mln euros (9M 2015: 155.0m euros), and EPRA like-for-like GRI of 129.8m euros (9m 2015: 135.5m euros)

* 9-month group NRI was 142.1m euros(9m 2015: 147.4m euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 126.6m euros(9m 2015: 129.9m euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.