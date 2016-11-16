FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Salmar Q3 operating result misses forecast
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Salmar Q3 operating result misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Salmar Asa

* Salmar q3 ebit before adjustments nok 576.3 million (Reuters poll nok 679 million)

* Salmar q3 revenues nok 2.26 billion (Reuters poll 2.17 billion)

* Salmar has reduced its harvesting estimate for 2016 as a whole by 8,000 tonnes

* 4,000 tonnes can be attributed to reduced fish growth and increased mortality as a result of biological situation in central norway

* Remaining 4,000 tonnes is due to decision to postpone harvesting of some volumes from 2016 to 2017

* New estimate for 2016 as a whole is therefore 118,000 tonnes

* Salmar expects to harvest around 128,000 tonnes in norway in 2017 as a whole

* Prospect of limited supply leads to expectations of continued good margins in coming quarters

* Norskott havbruk (scottish seafarms) is expected to harvest approx. 26,000 tonnes in 2016 and around 30,000 tonnes in 2017

* For 2017 as a whole, total supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase by around 3 per cent

* This indicates that salmon market will remain tight, with prospect of good prices in 2017 as well

* Salmar therefore expects strong results in coming quarters

* Overall, group achieved an operating profit of nok 19.46 per kg harvested fish in q3 this year, up more than nok 10 per kg from same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.