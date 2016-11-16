FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Leonteq intends to pay a minimum dividend of CHF 1.75/shr for 2016 onwards
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Leonteq intends to pay a minimum dividend of CHF 1.75/shr for 2016 onwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG :

* Intends to pay a minimum dividend of 1.75 francs per share for 2016 onwards

* Plans to reduce costs in the amount of approx. 10 million francs by the end of 2017

* Cost-Income ratio is targeted to be below 65% by the end of 2020

* Capital expenditure rate is expected to remain at historic and current levels of 12.5% of total operating income

* Net hiring rate is expected to be at approx. 5% p.a. As of 2018

* In view of the planned increased operating efficiency of the organization, no staff growth is envisaged in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2gfB2x3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

