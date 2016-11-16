FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ageas reports 9M group net result at 118 million euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ageas reports 9M group net result at 118 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa :

* 9M insurance net profit up 31 pct to 803 million euros versus 613 million euros

* Reuters Poll Q3: net insurance profit 185 million euros, net profit 166 million euros

* 9M general account net result of 686 million euros negative versus 14 million euros negative

* 9M insurance Solvency II Ageas ratio 181 pct and group Solvency II Ageas ratio 199 pct

* 9M group net result 118 million euros versus 599 million euros

* 9M life inflows up 11 pct to 19.9 billion euros and non-life stable at 4.8 billion euros (both at 100pct)

* Total liquid assets in the general account increased from 1.6 billion euros at the end of 2015 to 2.0 billion euros at end Q3

* Belgium combined ratio stood at 97.1 pct. Barring the Brussels terrorism events, the combined ratio would have been a very solid 94.3 pct

* On Fortis settlement: "On 24 March 2017, a public hearing will take place after which the Court of Amsterdam will take a decision on the binding declaration of the settlement"

* UK year-on-year net profit down 17 percent as a result of adverse weather in June, and the significantly lower exchange rate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.