9 months ago
BRIEF-Sixt Leasing 9-month EBT up 9.8 pct at 23.9 mln euros
November 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sixt Leasing 9-month EBT up 9.8 pct at 23.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing SE :

* Reorganisation of group financing as planned leads to improvement of financial result of 1.0 million euros compared to Q2 2016

* 9-month consolidated operating revenue (without proceeds from vehicle sales) dropped slightly by 1.9 pct to 318.4 million euros (9-months 2015: 324.5 million euros)

* Continues to expect contract portfolio to expand in full fiscal year 2016

* For consolidated operating revenue in 2016 a stable development is expected compared to last year

* Continues to expect a slight improvement in consolidated ebt in 2016

* Expands contract portfolio and raises profitability during first nine months of 2016

* Consolidated revenue up by 7.3 pct to 534.7 million euros after nine months

* 9-month group EBT increases above average by 9.8 pct to 23.9 million euros despite higher expenditures for growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

