9 months ago
BRIEF-Datagroup FY revenues up at 174.9 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
November 16, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Datagroup FY revenues up at 174.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* FY revenues 174.9 million euros ($188.03 million) (previous year 157.6 million euros)

* Takeover of 306 IT specialists from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) contributed to record earnings due to a negative purchase price

* Already in current fiscal year 2016/2017, we will exceed revenue level of 200 million euros

* FY EBITDA jumped 25 pct to 19.1 million euros (previous year 15.3 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew disproportionately by 32 pct and likewise reached a new all-time-high of 12.7 million euros (previous year 9.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
