Nov 16 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Q3 revenue of $369 million, increased by 6 pct year-on-year (Q3 2015: $347 million)

* Q3 net loss amounted to $8 million, compared to net profit $24 million for Q3 2015

* Q3 EBITDA $105 million versus $116 million year ago

* Q3 foreign exchange loss $51 million versus loss $35 million Source text for Eikon:

