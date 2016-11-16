FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ACCC notified by Glencore PLC of access dispute on 4 November
November 16, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ACCC notified by Glencore PLC of access dispute on 4 November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

* If challenge is successful, the arbitration process will stop

* Glencore notified the accc of the access dispute on 4 november 2016 and has requested that the accc arbitrate

* Declaration of the shipping channel service is currently the subject of an application for judicial review by the full federal court

* Dispute relates to the level of access charges, and access terms, set by PNO for users of the shipping channel service at the port Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

