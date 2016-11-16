BRIEF-Wesfarmers clarifies on media speculation regarding potential sale of all or part of its coal assets

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd
* Notes media speculation regarding a potential sale of all or part of its coal assets
* No certainty this process will lead to a transaction
* Speculation regarding sale of coal assets-wes.ax
* Continuing to consider a broad range of options, from operational to divestment initiatives
* Range of options being considered also include seeking expressions of interest from external parties who may want to acquire coal assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: