BRIEF-Wesfarmers clarifies on media speculation regarding potential sale of all or part of its coal assets

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd

* Notes media speculation regarding a potential sale of all or part of its coal assets

* No certainty this process will lead to a transaction

* Speculation regarding sale of coal assets-wes.ax

* Continuing to consider a broad range of options, from operational to divestment initiatives

* Range of options being considered also include seeking expressions of interest from external parties who may want to acquire coal assets