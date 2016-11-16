FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Spar Group says full-year turnover up 23.8 pct
November 16, 2016

BRIEF-Spar Group says full-year turnover up 23.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - SPAR Group Limited :

* Fy turnover grew 23.8 percent to 90.688 billion rand

* Fy profit before tax was up 24.6 pct to r2.4 billion (2015: r2.0 billion)

* Fy turnover of spar southern africa increased 9.5 pct to r61.7 billion (2015: r56.4 billion)

* Fy headline earnings per share at 1 020.0 cents versus 835.5 cent year ago

* Fy headline earnings per share up 22.1 pct

* Fy total operating profit of r2.6 billion, up 12.3 pct from previous year (2015: r2.3 billion)

* Capital expenditure increased to r788.7 million (2015: r525.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

