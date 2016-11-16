BRIEF-Spar Group says full-year turnover up 23.8 pct

Nov 16 (Reuters) - SPAR Group Limited :

* Fy turnover grew 23.8 percent to 90.688 billion rand

* Fy profit before tax was up 24.6 pct to r2.4 billion (2015: r2.0 billion)

* Fy turnover of spar southern africa increased 9.5 pct to r61.7 billion (2015: r56.4 billion)

* Fy headline earnings per share at 1 020.0 cents versus 835.5 cent year ago

* Fy headline earnings per share up 22.1 pct

* Fy total operating profit of r2.6 billion, up 12.3 pct from previous year (2015: r2.3 billion)

* Capital expenditure increased to r788.7 million (2015: r525.5 million)