Nov 16 (Reuters) - Enl Ltd

* Quarter ended sept. 30, 2015 profit before taxation of 14.3 million rupees versus 173.5 million rupees last year

* Quarter ended sept. 30, 2015 turnover of 3.28 billion rupees versus 3.32 billion rupees last year