9 months ago
BRIEF-NEL Q3 EBITDA turns to loss, signs LoI for JV in US
November 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NEL Q3 EBITDA turns to loss, signs LoI for JV in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - NEL ASA :

* Q3 operating revenue 24.4 million Norwegian crowns ($2.90 million) versus 30.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss 10.2 million crowns versus profit 2.3 million crowns year ago

* Says Q3 results were impacted by planned high activity level within business development in new markets, investments, and preparation for production ramp-up

* Says is preparing for market entry in California

* Announces Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish joint-venture (JV) with global solar company

* Says JV will build and operate first solar -driven hydrogen production plant in US

* Agreement is expected to be finalised before the end of 2016

* JV aims to begin production and delivery of renewable hydrogen during H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4104 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
