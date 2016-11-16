FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Probiodrug: first results of preclinical study with pGlu3-Abeta-specific antibody mPBD-C06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG :

* Probiodrug /Amyloid-beta (Abeta) aggregate-clearing by the murine anti-pyroglutamate-3 Abeta IgG2a monoclonal antibody PBD-C06 with and without a complement mutation in an Alzheimer's mouse model

* In summary, data demonstrate for first time, that microglial activation, analyzed by tspo micropet, can be reduced by cdc inactivation without impairing potency of antibody to clear amyloid deposits

* Further studies are underway to better understand clearance mechanisms for each of these anti-pGlu3 abeta antibodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

