Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Pioneer Foods acquires a 49.8 pct strategic stake in Weetabix East Africa

* Deal for an undisclosed amount

* Stake will see Pioneer Foods in partnership with Weetabix UK Limited

* Transaction is subject to Kenyan regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)