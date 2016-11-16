BRIEF-Formycon posts 9-month EBITDA loss of 2.3 mln euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* 9-month EBITDA stood at -2.30 million euros ($-2.47 million), EBIT at -2.82 million euros and earnings at -2.81 million euros

* 20 million euros sales target for whole of 2016

* With a turnover of 11.66 million euros, Formycon Group achieved an overall performance of 11.82 million euros after consideration of other operating income worth 0.16 million euros in 9-months

* As of Sept. 30, 2016, Formycon Group held liquid assets worth 16 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)