9 months ago
BRIEF-Anoto signs pen deal in India, plans bond issue and shifts strategy
#Office Equipment
November 16, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Anoto signs pen deal in India, plans bond issue and shifts strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anoto AB :

* Refocuses on profitability and announces 100,000 pen deal in India

* Entered into three-year deal in India for minimum of 100,000 Livescribe pens amounting to $8.4 million

* Says Indian transaction will also generate annual recurring revenue of $20 per pen

* Plans to use authorization proposed at EGM, to be held on Nov. 25, to raise additional capital of about $5 million via issue of convertible bond

* Believes that company will be able to sustain its business without further capital injections

* Says has decided to shift strategy to license technology for large screens rather than create own- brand large format display business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

