9 months ago
BRIEF-Schneider Electric share placement price set at 62.15 euros
November 16, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Schneider Electric share placement price set at 62.15 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Share placement price set at 62.15 euros/share -SocGen

* Price represents discount of 2.6 pct to Schneider Electric's closing share price of 63.82 euros on Nov. 15

* French sovereign fund Bpifrance and Credit Agricole had earlier announced plans on Tuesday to sell a 1.85 percent stake in Schneider Electric through an accelerated book-building with institutional investors.

* Credit Suisse Securities Europe Limited and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking were joint bookrunners in the placement.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

