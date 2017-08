Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stallergenes Greer PLC :

* FY 2016 group revenue objectives confirmed

* FY 2016 group revenue objective of about 180-200 million euros ($192.71 million - $214.12 million)

* FY 2016 group EBIT to be significantly negative

* Remains confident sales growth acceleration will continue in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)