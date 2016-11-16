FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 16, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lam Soon Hong Kong says unit entered into agreement with Grain Bureau of Yixing City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lam Soon Hong Kong Ltd :

* Directors consider that relocation will not result in significant impact on operating results and financial position of group.

* Unit entered into an agreement with Grain Bureau of Yixing City in relation to relocation of Yixing Plant

* JSLSF shall construct new plant and estimated total investment amount, including among others, value of relocated land, is RMB120 million

* Total investment amount shall be funded partly by cash relocation compensation and balance by internal working capital of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

