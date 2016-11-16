FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Norway's DNB sticks to 12 pct return on equity target
November 16, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Norway's DNB sticks to 12 pct return on equity target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - DNB ASA set the following 2017-2019 financial targets:

* says overriding target towards 2019 is to achieve a return on equity (roe) above 12 per cent. Target is unchanged from 2015 update. In the first nine months of 2016 DNB's RoE was 9.9 pct

* says targets a cost/income ratio below 40 per cent (unchanged vs target set in 2015)

* says targets a cet1 ratio of approx. 15.7 per cent, including a management buffer

* says targets a dividend payout ratio for 2016 between 30 and 50 per cent. A dividend payout ratio above 50 per cent from 2017 (unchanged vs target set in 2015)

* says targets loan-loss provisions are estimated to be up to nok 18 billion over 2016-2018 period. Losses will be front loaded

* says 93 percent of our portfolio is low or medium risk

* says will consider share buy-back from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

