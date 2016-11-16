BRIEF-Target Corp qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.04

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* Target Corp - Target returned $1.2 billion to shareholders in Q3 through dividends and share repurchases.

* Target Corp says for full-year 2016, target now expects GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $4.67 to $4.87

* Target Corp - Q3 2016 sales decreased 6.7 percent to $16.4 billion from $17.6 billion last year

* Target Corp says company expects full-year 2016 adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.30

* Target Corp qtrly adjusted eps of $1.04

* Q3 comparable sales decreased 0.2 percent, near high-end of guidance range of flat to down 2 percent

* Target Corp - Q3 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.06

* Qtrly comparable digital channel sales increased by 26 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $16.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target Corp - Raised expectations for Q4 comparable sales and now expects growth in range of negative 1.0 percent to positive 1.0 percent

* FY earnings per share view $4.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S