9 months ago
BRIEF-Arabian Food Industries Q3 profit falls, bottom-line weighed down by FX challenges
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Arabian Food Industries Q3 profit falls, bottom-line weighed down by FX challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arabian Food Industries Co Sae

* Q3 consol net profit EGP 10 million versus EGP 35.3 million year ago

* Q3 consol revenue EGP 453.1 million versus EGP 332.3 million year ago

* Pushing ahead with expansion into baked goods market while exploring opportunities in yellow cheese segment

* Notes that its plans to add new capacities at the juice segment during the quarter were delayed on account of FX shortages

* "Bottom-line weighed down by FX challenges"

* Despite increase in sales in 9-month, profitability weighed down by weakening of EGP, lack of foreign currency supply through official channels

* In 3Q16 COGS EGP 365.1 million , up 51.7% y-o-y Source: (bit.ly/2fXMYB1) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
