9 months ago
BRIEF-Kuala Lumpur Kepong posts Q4 net profit 375.1 million rgt
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kuala Lumpur Kepong posts Q4 net profit 375.1 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

* Q4 net profit 375.1 million rgt versus 186.3 million rgt

* "expect the plantations profit to be satisfactory for the financial year 2017"

* "group's profit for the financial year 2017 is expected to be satisfactory"

* Q4 revenue 4.54 billion rgt versus 3.93 billion rgt

* Final single tier dividend of 35 sen (2015: 30 sen) per share has been recommended

* "business performance of the oleochemical division for the financial year 2017 is anticipated to be challenging" Source (bit.ly/2f3w7xB) Further company coverage:

