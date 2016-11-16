FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
November 16, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Life Healthcare says to buy about 95 pct stake in Alliance Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire c.95 pct of issued share capital of Alliance Medical Group Limited

* Deal for initial cash consideration of 553 mln stg, c.9.7 bln rand, deferred cash consideration up to 40 mln stg or c.0.7 bln rand

* Alliance Medical senior management will reinvest to acquire a c.5 pct stake in company alongside life healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

