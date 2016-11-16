BRIEF-Digital Ally receives order for FIRSTVU HD body-worn cameras
* Digital Ally receives order for FIRSTVU HD body-worn cameras and patented Vulink(R)connectivity systems
Nov 16 First Merchants Corp
* First Merchants Corp - Declared a cash dividend on November 15, 2016 of $0.15 per share, a 7 percent increase over prior quarter
* Finnish contracts to stay with Areva (Recasts, adds comments, details)
* Cartesian capital group - Intercontinental Potash Corp received $2.5 million in funding from affiliates of Cartesian