BRIEF-Eucon's unit announces disposal of mechanical drilling machines

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eucon Holding Ltd :
* Lian Han Xin is expected to record a gain of s$1.4 million from disposal
* Announce disposal of its 66 sets of mechanical drilling machines ( “disposal”) by its subsidiary
* Upon disposal, there will be 35 mechanical drilling machines left in group
* Had entered into 2 sale and purchase agreements had entered into 2 sale and purchase agreements
* Outlook for mechanical drilling segment is not positive for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: