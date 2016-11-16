FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eucon's unit announces disposal of mechanical drilling machines
November 16, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eucon's unit announces disposal of mechanical drilling machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eucon Holding Ltd :

* Lian Han Xin is expected to record a gain of s$1.4 million from disposal

* Announce disposal of its 66 sets of mechanical drilling machines ( “disposal”) by its subsidiary

* Upon disposal, there will be 35 mechanical drilling machines left in group

* Had entered into 2 sale and purchase agreements had entered into 2 sale and purchase agreements

* Outlook for mechanical drilling segment is not positive for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

