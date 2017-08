Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelz international calls for redemption of 2.250% notes due 2019

* Mondelez international inc - called for redemption entire $850 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.250% notes due 2019

* Mondelez international inc- notes will be redeemed on dec. 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: