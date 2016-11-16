FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Embraer signs agreements with United Airlines and Republic Airways
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Embraer signs agreements with United Airlines and Republic Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Embraer Sa :

* Embraer Sa- backlog movement will be reflected on Co's 2016 fourth-quarter results , does not have an incremental impact on company's current backlog

* Embraer signs agreements with united airlines and republic airways

* Embraer Sa- 24 aircraft ordered by united airlines are scheduled for delivery in 2017

* Embraer Sa - order represents transfer of 24 e175 jets previously placed with republic airways, currently in co's backlog, which will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

