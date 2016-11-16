BRIEF-Phoenix Canada Oil Company announces new strategic direction

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Phoenix Canada Oil Co Ltd

* Phoenix Canada Oil Company announces new strategic direction

* Phoenix Canada Oil Co currently evaluating acquisition targets that would generate additional shareholder value through purchase of operating assets

* Phoenix Canada Oil Co says formation of a working group of board to evaluate potential operating assets and targets for acquisition

* Phoenix Canada Oil Co says board of directors has concluded that it will cease all further investments in early stage hydrogen production system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: