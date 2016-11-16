FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Santander nears deal to buy back asset-management stake - Bloomberg
November 16, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Santander nears deal to buy back asset-management stake - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Sa

* Santander said near deal to buy back asset-management stake - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Santander to buy back 50 percent stake in an asset-management unit it sold to buyout firms three years ago - Bloomberg

* Santander in talks with Santander asset management's other shareholders, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic for the deal - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Santander deal could be announced as soon as this week - bloomberg

Source text - bloom.bg/2f07nmy

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
