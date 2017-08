BRIEF-Kreditbanken 9-month pre-tax profit up at DKK 34.4 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kreditbanken A/S :

* 9-Month loan losses 28.3 million Danish crowns ($4.07 million) versus 30.7 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month pre-tax profit 34.4 million crowns versus 26.9 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month net interest and fees income 114.9 million crowns versus 113.9 million crowns year ago

* Raises FY outlook on pre-tax profit from 23-33 million crowns to level of 40 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9498 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)