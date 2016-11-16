FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NHTSA says JLR North America recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NHTSA says JLR North America recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

* Says Jaguar Land Rover North America recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles manufactured may 22, 2013, to June 15, 2015

* Says recall by Jaguar Land Rover North America of certain model year 2013-2015 Jaguar XF vehicles is expected to begin December 19, 2016

* Says affected vehicles may have insufficient clearance between underfloor fuel delivery lines and under shield and body allowing fuel lines to chafe Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fVhKtO) Further company coverage:

