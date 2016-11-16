FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's - Mexico faces challenges from potential U.S. trade, immigration and tax policy changes
November 16, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's - Mexico faces challenges from potential U.S. trade, immigration and tax policy changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Mexico faces challenges from potential U.S. trade, immigration and tax policy changes

* Moody's - The swoon in Mexican Peso since the election may fuel inflation, prompting the central bank to further tighten monetary policy

* Moody's on Mexico - Combination of higher rates and more negative investor sentiment, will create additional economic headwinds

* Moody's - Expects investment,financial flows into Mexico will decline as investors,companies adopt wait-and-see attitude until there is more clarity

Source text - bit.ly/2f0qGMJ

