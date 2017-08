Nov 16 (Reuters) - Aves One AG :

* Capital increase against cash and over-allotment fully subscribed

* All shares subscribed at subscription price of 6.00 euros per share

* Expects gross proceeds of about 19.6 million euros ($20.93 million)