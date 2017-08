Nov 16 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces that INSIGHTEC's Exablate Neuro system has been approved by CMS for U.S. coverage for the treatment of Essential Tremor

* According to CMS's recommendation, Exablate Neuro was assigned a reimbursement code with a payment level of $9751