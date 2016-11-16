BRIEF-CST Brands Announces stockholders approve merger with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
* CST Brands announces stockholders approve merger with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
Nov 16 Emerald Oil Inc:
* Emerald Oil Inc. emerges from bankruptcy protection, continues to focus on operations in North Dakota
* Constructively working with its creditors and stakeholders, company reduced its long-term debt by approximately $278 million
* Company will operate under new name "National Oil Production Company, LLC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW ORLEANS, Nov 16 St. Jude Medical Inc's new, smaller HeartMate 3 heart pumping assist device proved superior to its older HeartMate II in advanced heart failure patients, according to the first data from a large trial presented on Wednesday.
* Finnish contracts to stay with Areva (Adds details on Areva bond prices, fund manager comment)