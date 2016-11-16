BRIEF-Beni Stabili signs strategic agreement on Telecom Italia portfolio

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Says it defined terms to set up Italian real estate SICAF

* Says to contribute to SICAF all of its Telecom Italia portfolio of 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) along with associated debt of 810 million euros

* Says to keep 60 percent of the share capital of new regulated investement vehicle

* Says Credit Agricole Assurances and EDF Invest, the investment division of EDF Group, to acquire from company 20 percent each in SICAF Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9339 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)