FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Beni Stabili signs strategic agreement on Telecom Italia portfolio
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Beni Stabili signs strategic agreement on Telecom Italia portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Says it defined terms to set up Italian real estate SICAF

* Says to contribute to SICAF all of its Telecom Italia portfolio of 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) along with associated debt of 810 million euros

* Says to keep 60 percent of the share capital of new regulated investement vehicle

* Says Credit Agricole Assurances and EDF Invest, the investment division of EDF Group, to acquire from company 20 percent each in SICAF Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9339 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.