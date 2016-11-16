FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite stabilizing growth
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite stabilizing growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says "political risk will remain an enduring challenge for global credit" in 2017

* Moody's says forecast G20 global growth of around 3% in 2017 versus estimated 2.6% in 2016

* Moody's says recovery in global trade will remain slow, due to lack of global demand and increasing "protectionist sentiment" in 2017

* Moody's says technological innovation and disruption to challenge mainstream industry in 2017

* Moody's - global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite a stabilization of growth worldwide

* Moody's says "low for longer" rates will support borrowing and refinancing conditions, but negative side effects are becoming more visible

* Moody's says expect borrowing and refinancing costs to remain supportive of credit conditions in the coming 12 months

* Moody's says commodity prices will exhibit higher average prices next year, albeit with limited upside

* Moody's says Trump's election has potential to create uncertainty around direction, pace of decarbonization and participation of u.s. In process in 2017

* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging economies to persist in light of increasing odds of rising interest rates in U.S.

* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging economies also to persist in light of potential volatility from "busy" election calendar in Europe

* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging economies also to persist in light of policy implications of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president Source text (bit.ly/2fhnPji)

