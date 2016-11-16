FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen announces Erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in second phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces Erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in second phase 3 study

* Amgen inc says strive study met its primary endpoint

* Amgen inc says Erenumab is being co-developed by amgen and novartis

* Amgen inc says safety profile of Erenumab was comparable to placebo across both treatment arms and was consistent with previously reported studies

* Strive study results were statistically significant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

